Albar Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.19. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

