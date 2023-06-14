Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units’ (NASDAQ:ALCYU) Quiet Period Will End on June 14th

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units’ (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 14th. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

