Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA makes up approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $289.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.26. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.