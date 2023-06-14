Algert Global LLC Buys 93,532 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Liberty Energy comprises about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Liberty Energy worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,674 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

