Algert Global LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.13% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $10,665,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $16,866,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 91,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $209.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

