Algorand Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.77 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $853.16 million and $27.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,741,848 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,365,018 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

