Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Up 3,157.6% in May

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,600 shares, a growth of 3,157.6% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

