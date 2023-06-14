Alkeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 557,784 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $87,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,896,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

