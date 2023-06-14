Allstate Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 18,955 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

