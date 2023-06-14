Allstate Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 6,387 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.56. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.