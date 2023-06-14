Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $807,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,304.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,142.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $891.54. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,345.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

