Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,380 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Argus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.62 and its 200 day moving average is $200.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
