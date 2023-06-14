Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,062 shares of company stock worth $9,436,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $257.73 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

