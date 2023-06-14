Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE BKI opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

