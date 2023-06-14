Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,059,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,807,000 after purchasing an additional 141,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,002,000 after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

