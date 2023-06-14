Allstate Investment Management Co. Purchases New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $17,680,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $4,058,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.