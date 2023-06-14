Allstate Investment Management Co. Purchases New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DRI opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $166.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.31.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

