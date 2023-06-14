Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes $105.20 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,195,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Allstate Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.36 and its 200-day moving average is $405.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $437.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

