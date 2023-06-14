Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.69 on Friday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,803,402 shares of company stock worth $26,911,717 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphatec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

