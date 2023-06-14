Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,165,569 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises about 2.9% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 11.79% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $323,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -2,911.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

