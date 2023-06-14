Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 67,722 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

