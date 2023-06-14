Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 67,722 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $228,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,166 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

