Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,409,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275,984 shares during the period. Uranium Energy comprises 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Uranium Energy worth $44,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

In related news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

