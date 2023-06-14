Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Omnicom Group worth $27,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

OMC opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.