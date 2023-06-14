Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Omnicom Group worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.