Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
