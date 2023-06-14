Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

