Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,855 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 39,451 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $30,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE NEP opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

