Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

