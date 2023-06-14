Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 298,097 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,097 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners makes up about 1.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.40% of Holly Energy Partners worth $123,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

