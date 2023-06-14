Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 89,380 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

