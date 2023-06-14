Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 39,451 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,855 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 39,451 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $30,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.