Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MO opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.