Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,746 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

