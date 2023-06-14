Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

