Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 103,831 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,831 shares during the period. AON accounts for 1.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AON worth $38,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $319.09 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

