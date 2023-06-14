Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Anthony Savino Sells 25,000 Shares

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,963,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Power alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $134,000.00.

Altus Power Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AMPS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 2,283,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,213. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $860 million, a PE ratio of -282.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Power by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Altus Power by 23.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altus Power by 26.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.