Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up approximately 1.3% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.23% of Amedisys worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

