American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,079 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 2.6% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of American Electric Power worth $117,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Electric Power by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

AEP stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

