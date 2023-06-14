American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.30 and last traded at $86.36. 152,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 160,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

American States Water Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Insider Activity

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

