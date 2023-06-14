Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Stock Price Down 69.2%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 69.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 144,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 48,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Americanas Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.
About Americanas
Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
