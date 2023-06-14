Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $317.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

