AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.54

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.54 and last traded at $151.18, with a volume of 581059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

