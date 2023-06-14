Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.37

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 269973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
