Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Short Interest Down 40.3% in May

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 748,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,984. The company has a market cap of $3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

