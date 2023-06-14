Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.48.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
