Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE:AMPE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 143,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,931. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

