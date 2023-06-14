Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %
NYSE:AMPE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 143,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,931. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
