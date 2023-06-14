Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) PT at $156.00

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AWK opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

