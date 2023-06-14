Analysts Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Target Price at C$9.08

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 92.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fiera Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$6.86 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$10.23. The firm has a market cap of C$573.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.63%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

