Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price at $56.80

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.